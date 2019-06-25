Veterans job fair to be held in Hampton this August

June 25, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – A job fair geared towards helping veterans will be hosted by the DAV and RecruitMilitary in Hampton on August 1.

The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses, according to event officials.

“We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” says Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris & RecruitMiltiary.

So far, 67 companies are registered to attend the job fair.

You can register for the event here.

