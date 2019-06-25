× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity continue

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Above normal all week… A warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. We will warm to near 90 again today and the afternoon heat index will climb to the mid 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower/storm possible.

A slight break from the heat and humidity will move in on Wednesday (emphasis on slight). Highs will warm to the upper 80s with afternoon heat index in the low 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with slim rain chances.

Our hot and humid stretch continues for the second half of the week. Highs will return to low 90s for Thursday and Friday with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 25th

2004 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co, F0 Tornado Suffolk

2012 Widespread Wind Damage & Hail Richmond to Hampton Roads

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

