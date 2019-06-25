× Surface Line Week gets underway as Sailors compete to show readiness

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of Sailors across Hampton Roads are taking part in a competition this week that at the core is a demonstration of readiness.

Surface Line Week kicked off Monday at Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Sponsored by Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, the competition is “a long-standing tradition that showcases the readiness, proficiency, and

warfighting skills of the surface force, while also enhancing camaraderie and team building,” according to the Navy.

Approximately 2,000 Sailors, Marines, and Navy civilians are expected to take part in more than 30 events over the course of the week.

Those events include shiphandling, damage control, and welding.

On Tuesday, News 3 was on hand as Sailors competed in the Seamanship Olympics competition at the Navigation Seamanship and Shiphandling Trainer.

It provides a realistic and simulated environment for Sailors to train.