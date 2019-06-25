Police searching for suspect after man killed in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are trying to identify the suspect(s) in connection with a homicide that happened Tuesday.

Around 4:13 p.m., officials received word of a ‘man down’ in the 1st block of Wind Mill Point Road.

Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.