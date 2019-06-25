Pasquotank County inmate escapes custody, apprehended soon after

PAQUOTANK Co., Va. – An inmate escaped from custody Tuesday while being transported to court for a scheduled appearance.

Around 9:10 a.m., the incident happened at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

The suspect was apprehended just minuted after their escape with the help of the Elizabeth City Police Department. They apprehended the suspect near South Martin Street and Burgess Street.

Without further incident, the suspect was taken into custody.

There is no further information at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 36.292707 by -76.317414.

