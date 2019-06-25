Norfolk Southern train derailment in Chesapeake causing suspended Amtrak service to and from Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A train in Chesapeake transporting coal and owned by Norfolk Southern derailed near the Portlock area of the city.

Officials with Norfolk Southern say personnel is on-site working to re-rail the cars and clean up the spilled material. They added there were no reported injuries, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The coal train was en route from Stric, Virginia, to Norfolk, Virginia, when the incident occurred.

The derailment impacted Amtrak train service coming in and out of Norfolk. Currently, all traffic to the station and out of it is suspended.

