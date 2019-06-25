Norfolk Police Chief to host “Guns Down” Movement

NORFOLK, Va. – Chief Larry Boone is inviting the community members to participate and support a new Norfolk Police initiative called – Norfolk Police “Guns Down” Movement.

This summer, Chief Boone will host four community cookouts throughout Norfolk. Boone will be discussing the issues of gun violence, gun safety, and responsible gun ownership.

The first cookout will be on Sunday, June 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Huntersville Recreation Center located at 830 Golf Street. This event is free and open to the public.

The “Guns Down” movement is the first of its kind in the city and across the region.

This community engagement is lead by Chief Boone to increase the community’s awareness about the hazards of gun violence through authentic engagement and outreach in a fun-filled family environment that will be packed with music, fun, and opportunities for education, employment and hope.