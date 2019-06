Newport News, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday that left one man dead.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 900 block of 27th Street. The victim was killed by one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

There are no suspects at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.