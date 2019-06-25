× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Slightly cooler Tuesday, uncomfortable heat returns Wednesday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Other than the chance of an isolated shower this evening, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s.

Thanks to a weak cold front crossing our area overnight we’ll get a slight break from the heat and humidity on Wednesday. Unfortunately the “cool down” won’t be noticeable since highs will only be some 2 degrees cooler than Tuesday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s with afternoon heat index in the low 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with slim rain chances.

After a quick break, high pressure builds in from the west and our hot and humid stretch will continue for the second half of the week. Highs will return to low 90s for Thursday and Friday with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

The weekend will also feature uncomfortably hot conditions as highs will climb into the low 90s with heat index values in the low 100s.

Cooler air DOES make an appearance at the end of the forecast period. By Tuesday highs will be in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 25th

2004 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co, F0 Tornado Suffolk

2012 Widespread Wind Damage & Hail Richmond to Hampton Roads

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

