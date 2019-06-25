Hampton Police investigate after man shot at residence

Posted 8:49 am, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, June 25, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Wise Road.

When officers got there they found an 18-year-old Hampton man in the backyard of a residence suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time. The victim in this matter is currently uncooperative, according to police.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form here or P3Tips.com.

Google Map for coordinates 37.049267 by -76.307118.

