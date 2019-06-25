× First Warning Forecast: Warm, but less humid

Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

Another warm day Wednesday. The dewpoints will be a bit lower, so it won’t feel as humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The rest of the week will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s for the most part. It will be very summer-like with a 10-20 percent chance for an afternoon storm.

We’re in for a hot one Saturday. Temperatures will soar to the low and mid 90s, but will feel like the triple digits with the humidity.

Right now, the best chance to see any wet weather will be on Sunday. It will still be hot with highs near 90. A bit of a cool down to start the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

