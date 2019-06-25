Facts on the measles outbreak and how to protect your family on Coast Live

Posted 12:05 pm, June 25, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - According to the Center for Disease Control, 1,044 cases of measles have been reported within 28 states including Virginia from January 1-June 13, 2019.  That's the worst outbreak in more than 25 years.

We talk about the facts and what parents need to know with Melanie Wilhelm DNP, CPNP, Doctor of Nursing Practice, a Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and author of “Raising Today’s Baby” (RaisingTodaysChild.com).

Some resources about measles:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.