NORTHAMPTON CO., N.C. – Deputies in Northampton County, North Carolina, are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Monday.

Officials say the man was shot in the Seaboard Housing Projects in the evening. They did not release a specific time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611 or Crime Stoppers at 252-534-1110.

