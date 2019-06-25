Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of beloved horse

COROLLA, N.C. – Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the death of one of their beloved horses, Cali, on Tuesday.

On Monday, Cali’s ultrasound at her vet appointment showed that her shoulder was broken and dislocated.

Their veterinarian consulted with surgeons at N.C. State, but they advised CWHF that there has never been a case of a successful surgery for an injury like Cali’s.

The bone in that area will not hold screws and if they were able to repair the break during surgery, the chances of it remaining stable during recovery were slim to none.

Without surgery, there was a high chance the dislocated bone would eventually puncture her skin.

While the CWHF says they would have gone to great lengths to repair Cali’s shoulder, the veterinary team didn’t recommended it, so they chose to end her suffering last night.

She was buried on a farm in a sunny spot in the woods, next to Roamer.

If you’d like to read about Cali’s rescue, click here.