City offices to close during memorial for the Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Several City offices will be closed with services unavailable to allow staff to attend the memorial service honoring the 12 employees killed and four critically injured during the May 31 shootings in Building 2.

The memorial will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater located at 3550 Cellar Door Way, Virginia Beach.

While the memorial service is to focus on the victims and their families, friends and colleagues, the City invites members of the public who would like to pay their respects can attend or view the service online at this link.

Each attendee can bring one personal item, like a purse or backpack, into the venue and all are subject to search.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., the following offices will be closed:

Mayor’s Office

City Manager’s Office

Communications Office

Cultural Affairs Office

Economic Development

Finance (all divisions except Purchasing, which will remain open)

Housing and Neighborhood Preservation – only Director’s Office closed

Housing Resource Center will be closed for walk-ins and phone calls Provider offices and shelters will continue to operate

Human Resources

Human Services Beach House program (closed all day)

Office of Volunteer Resources

Planning and Community Development, including Permits and Inspections

Public Utilities – The call center (385-4631) will be staffed to take calls from customers. However, during the memorial from 9 am – 1 pm only priority calls such as water turn-offs and turn-ons will be serviced. All other inquiries will be addressed after 1 pm. During the ceremony, calls to Public Utilities Operations front office (385-1400) will answered by 311

Public Works (Thurs/Fri Waste Collection Services may be delayed)

Virginia Beach Public Library – With the exception of the Joint Use Library, all branches, the Wahab Law Library, Records Management Office, and Library Administration

City offices and services not mentioned here will be open and operating, although some may be at a reduced capacity.

“I have asked all departments to do what we can to make sure everyone who wants to attend the service be allowed to do so,” said City Manager Dave Hansen. “Each department has assessed its operations and is making adjustments. We just ask the public to be patient during the time when some offices are closed and some services are temporarily unavailable during this period.”

