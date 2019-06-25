Armed Hampton drug dealer plead guilty to drug and firearm charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to distributing cocaine and heroin while having a firearm.

Court documents say that 35-year-old Lorenzo Golden admitted that he had agreed to distribute and distributed more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than a kilogram of heroin.

This included two heroin sales to law enforcement in February and March, 2018.

Golden took over a residence in the 400 block of East Pembroke Avenue and used the residence to distribute cocaine and heroin. In July 2018, law enforcement executed search warrants on the residence and a storage unit connected to Golden.

Officials recovered scales, cell phones, five firearms, ammunition, packaging materials and other items used in the sale of drugs.

Golden pleaded guilty to conspiracy, distribution, and possession of cocaine and heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison when sentenced on October 10.