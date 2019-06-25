A new zip line and adventure park opens in Virginia Beach!
Virginia Beach, Va. – Who doesn’t love a good adventure? Well, if you and your family want to try out a cool, new experience look no further than Adventureworks!
Located behind the KOA campground, Adventureworks is a treetop zipline park located on 60 acres of wooded forest in the coastal wetland, right near the Oceanfront.
With nearly ten zip line courses your family will be able to swing above the natural coastal ecosystem, no muddy feet here!
Jennifer Halverson, the Owner and CEO of Adventureworks, said, “groups of about ten are on every tour, so we are thrilled because we have nine zip lines and you can do all nine in about an hour and a half.”
Located at 1304 Prosperity Road, across from the KOA Campground, the location is easy to get to. The course opened June 22 and will remain open until October 15.
