York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office to offer ‘Refuse To Be A Victim’ program

YORKTOWN, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office will offer the NRA’s Refuse To Be A Victim award-winning crime prevention program to the citizens of York County and the City of Poquoson.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office located at 301 Goodwin Neck Road, Yorktown.

“This program teaches the tips and techniques you need to be alerted to dangerous situations and to avoid becoming a victim,” says the NRA’s website.

Topics such as travel security, automobile security, home security, mental preparedness, and much more will be discussed during the program.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you are a resident in the area, come and join in the interactive training seminar and learn how to protect yourself and your property.

To learn more about this event or how to register, click here.