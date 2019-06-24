Woman has 34 bridesmaids at her Florida wedding

DESTIN, Florida – If there had only been more time to plan, Casme Carter said, she would have had 50 bridesmaids instead of 34.

Carter married her husband Gary recently on a beach in Destin, Florida, according to Inside Edition. She said six of her bridesmaids are biological sisters, and the remaining 28 are close friends she met over time. As a singer/entertainer who travels regularly, Carter said she continues to make friends in multiple states.

“There are so many women I have met on the journey,” she said. “Why not let them be part of my life?”

With only three months to pull off the packed ceremony, it wasn’t easy.

“I thought it was crazy,” now-husband Gary Carter told Access. “But knowing Casme she could pull it off, only Casme could pull something like that off.”

When it came to the dresses and shoes – sometimes a source of contention – Casme only asked that her bridesmaids wear earth tones.

Essence reports that not everything went smoothly for the Carters – someone stole Casme’s original wedding dress and her engagement ring fell into the ocean during a bachelorette trip – but she has no regrets, saying on Facebook, “My heart is full.”