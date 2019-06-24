We chat with actor Christopher Meloni about The Handmaid’s Tale on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Christopher Meloni is best known for his roles on Oz, True Blood, Law & Order: SVU and the show he currently EP’s and stars in - Happy!  The veteran actor is also joining season three of the timely and disturbing dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale.

