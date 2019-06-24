Trump announces ‘hard hitting’ new sanctions against Iran

President Donald Trump announced new sanctions against Iran Monday in retaliation for the downing of a US drone last week.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he signed an executive order imposing “hard hitting” sanctions on Iran that will deny Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others access to financial instruments.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” Trump said. “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump had told reporters Saturday that the punitive measures were coming. “Some of them are already in place,” Trump said on the South Lawn before departing to Camp David on Saturday. “We’re putting additional sanctions on, they’re going on slowly and, in some cases, pretty rapidly, but additional sanctions are being put on Iran.”