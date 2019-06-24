Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ Florida woman accused of killing daughter, stepfather

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Authorities have arrested a Florida woman who allegedly killed her daughter and stepfather.

Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of her stepfather and 8-year-old daughter.

Police said on Facebook Torres initiallty fled the scene in a silver, 2005 Toyota RAV4, before she was arrested Monday morning. She was transported to the Port St. Lucie Police Department to be interviewed by detectives.

