Norfolk man sentenced after having 82,000 files of child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Norfolk man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday for five counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and 34 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

40-years-old David John Zdan Jr. will serve 25 years in the Virginia State Penitentiary with 25 years of supervised probation after he is released.

On January 30, 2017, Virginia Beach detectives with the Special Investigations Division identified an IP address that was collectively sharing ‘unique files’ considered to be known or suspected images and videos of child pornography.

A subpoena for the IP address was issued and it was determined the subscriber information belonged to David Zdan, with a Virginia Beach residential address.

Detectives used ‘Peer2Peer’ software for 3 months and received over 20 partial downloads from the defendant’s IP address with files associated with acronyms commonly associated in child pornography nomenclature.

On April 5, 2017, a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s home. The detectives and investigators from the Attorney General’s office conducted a detailed forensic examination of the defendant’s computer and external hard drives. They determined the defendant possessed more than 82,000 files of child pornography.

Zdan had a previous conviction for DUI in California in 2013.