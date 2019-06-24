× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid all week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to summer heat and humidity… Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s this afternoon, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Humidity will build through the day, pushing the afternoon heat index to the low and mid 90s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a small chance for a shower or storm. Most of the rain and storm activity will stay north and west of Richmond.

Highs will warm to near 90 tomorrow and the heat index will climb to the mid and upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow. An isolated shower/storm is possible, but rain will not be widespread.

Our hot and humid stretch continues for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s every day this week. Afternoon heat index values will range from the low 90s on Wednesday to the upper 90s on Friday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 24th

1996 F0 Tornado; Westmoreland Co

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Southeast Virginia, East Central Virginia (Hail 0.75″-1.75″)

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

