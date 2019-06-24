× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: A hot and humid week, low rain chances

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

An isolated shower or storm will be possible overnight, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

The heat and humidity will continue to build Tuesday. Thanks to a rise in humidity, Tuesday will feel even hotter. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values increasing to the upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm is possible, but rain will not be widespread.

Our hot and humid stretch continues for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s every day. Afternoon heat index values will range from the low 90s on Wednesday to the upper 90s on Friday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances through the upcoming weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 24th

1996 F0 Tornado; Westmoreland Co

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Southeast Virginia, East Central Virginia (Hail 0.75″-1.75″)

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

