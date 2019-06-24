House fire calls for response from multiple Isle of Wight Co. crews

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Crews from the Smithfield, Windsor and Carrollton Volunteer Fire Departments, along with the Isle of Wight Rescue Squad, responded to a house fire in the 13000 block of Bowling Green Road Monday.

Units arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the single-story, single-family home. Engine 51 was the first unit to arrive, and firefighters made quick work of the fire.

The Red Cross was requested to assist the home’s occupant.

Crews operated on scene for an hour and a half.

