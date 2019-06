HAMPTON, Va. – Police are asking for your assistance in locating a toddler who went missing Monday morning.

2-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and a diaper.

Police say the toddler was last seen in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1 a.m.

Call the Hampton Police Department if you have any information that could help police at (757) 727-6111.

