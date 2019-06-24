× First Warning Forecast: Tracking another hot and humid day under partly cloudy skies

An isolated shower or storm will be possible overnight, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s.

Another hot day on tap for Tuesday. Highs will once again soar to the upper 80s and low 90s. It will feel even warmer with the humidity.

The rest of the week will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s for the most part. It will be very summer-like with a 10-20 percent chance for an afternoon storm everyday. That doesn’t mean everyone will see them or that it’ll be a washout. Just keep and eye on the sky and your News 3 app in hand!

Right now, the best chance to see any wet weather will be on Sunday. It will still be hot with highs near 90. A bit of a cool down to start the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.