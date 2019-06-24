FAA announces $2.8 million in grants for Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Federal Aviation Administration announced that is would be providing $2.8 million to Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport as part of $8.7 millions going to improve infrastructure at Virginia airports.

The funds from the FAA will go toward a service road for the airport.

A total of 358 grants from the FAA will benefit 327 airports nationally. The administration said some of the projects selected include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons and terminals.

For other Virginia airports earning funding, Leesburg Executive Airport will be receiving $900,000 in funding for runway and taxiway improvements, while the majority of the funds for Commonwealth airports will go toward Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington. It will be receiving $4.9 million to help reconstruct aprons at the airport.

U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs, according to the FAA.

For more on the grants being given out by the FAA, click here.