Elderly man hit by car in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A 73-year-old man is recovering after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street Monday in Williamsburg.

Officials say the accident happened at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue when the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk.

The man was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a broken leg and possibly other injuries.

The driver remained on scene. There is no word of any charges being brought against the driver.

