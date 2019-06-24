Delegates call for independent investigation into Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Delegate Cheryl Turpin and Delegate Kelly Fowler sent letters to Virginia Beach Council Members asking the City Council to open an independent investigation into the Virginia Beach Municipal Building shooting.

The letter also specifies that the investigation should be started immediately.

“As a teacher, who works in a public building and practices lock-downs with my students regularly we need to get as much information as possible to avoid these events occurring again. It is time for the Virginia Beach City Council to act so the legislature can have as much information before the special session as possible,” said Delegate Turpin, who represents the 85th District in Virginia Beach.

The letter used the state investigation into the Charlottesville riot that happened two years ago as an example of a municipality doing this before.

“Delegate Turpin and I will continue to stand with and advocate on behalf of the families who have suffered during this tragedy,” said Delegate Fowler. “We need an independent review of the policies, procedures, and events leading up to the shooting. The General Assembly must know every detail of the events leading up to the 31st, as these details may help save lives. We urge transparency and decisiveness from our fellow leaders without delay.”

Kevin Martingale, representing the Nixon family has also requested Virginia Beach City Council to hire an independent counsel to investigate the tragedy to no avail.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

