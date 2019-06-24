Cookies in space on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - For the first time, astronauts on board the International Space Station will enjoy a treat that most of us on Earth take for granted - freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Former astronaut Mike Massimino, the first person to Tweet from space, has details on plane for this first-ever.  To learn more visit CookiesInSpace.com.

