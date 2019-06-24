Child dies at hospital after drowning incident in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A child has died after a drowning incident in the 3600 block of Forrester Lane Monday morning.

At 11:28 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a report that the child, who was under the age of 5, was found unresponsive.

Police and EMS personnel responded to the scene, and the child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 3 for updates.