Child dies at hospital after drowning incident in Virginia Beach

Posted 3:36 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, June 24, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A child has died after a drowning incident in the 3600 block of Forrester Lane Monday morning.

At 11:28 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a report that the child, who was under the age of 5, was found unresponsive.

Police and EMS personnel responded to the scene, and the child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

