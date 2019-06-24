× Chesapeake judge to sentence Cromwell, convicted murderer of Jiansheng Chen

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The sentence will be handed down Monday morning after a jury recommended 23-year-old Johnathan Cromwell serve 30 years in prison. Their recommendation came on the heels of a more than two-week trial back in February.

Cromwell was convicted of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The jury could have recommended anywhere between eight to 43 years for the two offenses. They recommended Cromwell serve 27 years behind bars for the murder charge, and three years are mandatory for his charges of use of a firearm.

The armed security guard was arrested after a January 26, 2017 shooting near the Riverwalk Clubhouse.

Cromwell was working as armed security guard for Citywide Protection Services LLC the night he shot 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen who was driving a van near the Clubhouse. Chen died at the scene.

Chen’s family and prosecutors in the case maintain Chen was playing Pokémon Go that night and was unarmed. Cromwell told the jury Chen was previously barred from the private property and when Cromwell went to confront him, he drove his car toward Cromwell, who fired to stop the vehicle, he said.

Cromwell’s defense attorney Andrew Sacks, said the family does plan to appeal the case. Until then Cromwell has to start the sentence the judge imposes.

The official sentencing will be held at 9 a.m.