Car seat safety advice and new laws in Virginia on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - New child safety seat laws go into effect July 1, 2019, meaning  children must remain rear-facing until age 2. But the laws are only a piece of the puzzle for keeping your child safe in the car.  Georjeane Blumling, a traffic safety expert from AAA Tidewater, has some tips and details on a free car seat safety check.

Free Child Safety Seat Checks
Saturday, June 29th, 9am-1pm
Sam’s Club Parking Lot at Chesapeake Square Mall

To learn more visit AAA,org or call AAA tidewater at (757) 233-3889.

 

