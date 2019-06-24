Car seat safety advice and new laws in Virginia on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - New child safety seat laws go into effect July 1, 2019, meaning children must remain rear-facing until age 2. But the laws are only a piece of the puzzle for keeping your child safe in the car. Georjeane Blumling, a traffic safety expert from AAA Tidewater, has some tips and details on a free car seat safety check.

Free Child Safety Seat Checks

Saturday, June 29th, 9am-1pm

Sam’s Club Parking Lot at Chesapeake Square Mall

To learn more visit AAA,org or call AAA tidewater at (757) 233-3889.