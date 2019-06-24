Atlanta Hawks trade ODU alum Kent Bazemore

ATLANTA – Kent Bazemore’s time with the Atlanta Hawks has ended.

The team announced that they traded the guard to the Portland Trail Blazers in return for guard/forward Evan Turner.

“Atlanta, I don’t even know where to start,” Bazemore, a former Old Dominion University standout, said on Twitter. “Want to thank the Atlanta Hawks for a tremendous run over the past five years.”

Atlanta, I dont even know where to start. Want to thank the @atlhawks for the a tremendous run over the past five years. Lots of roots planted in this city! To the front office and management, thank you putting me in a situation to thrive! #RIPCITY LETS GET IT!! @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/JoR49ol0sd — Baze (@24Bazemore) June 24, 2019

Bazemore spent the past five seasons in Atlanta, where he appeared in 355 games, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 24.8 minutes.

The seven-year NBA veteran was undrafted out of ODU before sticking with the Golden State Warriors in 2012. He then finished the 2013-14 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, before becoming a Hawk.

During Bazemore’s sophomore and junior seasons at ODU, he led the Colonial Athletic Association in steals. He also holds the CAA’s career defensive rating record.