Atlanta Hawks trade ODU alum Kent Bazemore

ATLANTA – Kent Bazemore’s time with the Atlanta Hawks has ended.
The team announced that they traded the guard to the Portland Trail Blazers in return for guard/forward Evan Turner.
“Atlanta, I don’t even know where to start,” Bazemore, a former Old Dominion University standout, said on Twitter. “Want to thank the Atlanta Hawks for a tremendous run over the past five years.”
Bazemore spent the past five seasons in Atlanta, where he appeared in 355 games, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 24.8 minutes.
The seven-year NBA veteran was undrafted out of ODU before sticking with the Golden State Warriors in 2012. He then finished the 2013-14 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, before becoming a Hawk.
During Bazemore’s sophomore and junior seasons at ODU, he led the Colonial Athletic Association in steals. He also holds the CAA’s career defensive rating record.