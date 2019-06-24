Car collides into Virginia Beach home, passengers have ‘very serious injuries’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A single vehicle crash on Monday has left all the passengers with serious injuries.

Around 6:12 p.m., officials were made aware of the crash that happened in the 200 block of S. Parliament Drive.

Officers found an overturned vehicle that collided into a home when they arrived on scene.

All the passengers in the vehicle are being transported to the hospital with very serious injuries.

One passenger has life-threatening injuries and it is unknown how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The initial investigation shows that speed may have been a factor. The 200 block of S. Parliament will be closed for at least two hours.

This is still an active investigation. More information will be added as it becomes available.

