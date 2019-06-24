7-Eleven delivers Slurpees, other groceries in Hampton Roads with new app

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – 7-Eleven has just added over 2,000 hot spot locations, called 7NOW Pins, to their delivery app, 7NOW.

The new 7NOW Pins allow shoppers to have 7-Eleven items including food, electronics, non-alcoholic drinks, groceries, and healthcare delivered to high-traffic places like the Battleship Wisconsin or the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

There is no minimum order required and the service is available 24/7, with the first 3 deliveries free within 30 days of the first order.

The app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders.

The app is available to deliver in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Portsmouth.

For more information about 7NOW, click here. The 7NOW and 7-Eleven apps are available from the Apple App Store or Google Play.