Red Sox player David Ortiz is out of intensive care, his wife says

Posted 6:56 am, June 23, 2019, by

Former Red Sox player David Ortiz is out of intensive care two weeks after a gunman shot him in his native Dominican Republic, his wife says.

Ortiz remains at the Massachusetts General Hospital, and is in good condition, Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement issued via the Red Sox.

A gunman shot Ortiz in the lower back on June 9 while he was sitting on a crowded bar patio in Santo Domingo. The bullet passed through Ortiz, perforating his intestines and internal organs. It then hit his friend, TV talk-show host Jhoel Lopez, in the leg.

Following surgery in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz was flown to Boston, where he underwent a second operation.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say he was not the intended target of the shooting.

A friend of Ortiz — who shared a table with him at a patio bar in Santo Domingo — was the target of the bungled hit, Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez Sanchez said last week.

A total of 11 suspects are in custody and two more are on the run.

