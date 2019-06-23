Holmes-grown: Vikings’ Jalyn Holmes hosts football camp in his hometown of Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle, and Lake Taylor High School alumnus, Jalyn Holmes returned home to give back to the community.

Saturday morning, he hosted his inaugural How She Gone Eat football camp.

"It's so fun seeing these kids have fun smiling, compete," the second-year NFL player said. "You got a little trash talking going on, you got a little everything going on and that's everything I stand for.

"I just want to teach them to learn how to compete. Whether it's the football field or classroom, you always have to compete and sometimes if you lose it's okay. You gotta keep going."

Holmes was the 102nd (fourth round) overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a four-year career at Ohio State.