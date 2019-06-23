Coast Guard rescues 5 people from boat capsized in Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard rescued five boaters from the Chesapeake Bay after their boat capsized near Cape Charles Thursday.

Coast Guard Station Cape Charles was alerted to the capsized boat by good Samaritans, who called into the station via radio at approximately 10:15 a.m. saying that four men and one woman were in need of help.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium rescue crew launched from Cape Charles to help.

Good Samaritans aboard two fishing boats and two recreational boats passed lifejackets to the boaters, who were sitting on top of their capsized boat, and positioned their vessels to prevent waves from disturbing the boat until the Coast Guard arrived.

All five boaters were taken to Station Cape Charles, where emergency medical services were waiting.

“It’s good to see mariners keeping a solid watch and helping each other out,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Nigh, coxswain of the Coast Guard rescue boat. “Sometimes fellow mariners are the first responders — these good Samaritans did the right thing by contacting us as soon as possible and safely helping out in any way they could.”