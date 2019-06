PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit have located two brothers who went missing Saturday morning.

According to detectives, 10-year-old Zyiere Carter and 12-year-old Alfonzo Lowe, Jr. said they were last seen near a family member’s home in the 1700 block of Palmer Street Saturday morning.

Saturday evening, detectives announced that the boys were found safe and unharmed.