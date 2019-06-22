Police investigating fatal crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a single vehicle crash turned deadly Saturday night.

The crash happened at Chesapeake Boulevard and East Little Creek Road around 9:40 p.m.

The man was traveling south on Chesapeake Boulevard and left the roadway, striking a tree. The vehicle ended up in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy near E. Little Creek Road, police say.

During the incident, a man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of Chesapeake Boulevard are closed at this time.

Police are asking that you avoid that area and to expect delays for several hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

