Norfolk artist completes Wright Brothers mural in Outer Banks

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Norfolk artist Sam Welty, put the finishing touches on his most recent mural which is a tribute to the Wright Brothers.

The Wright Brothers Mural is located on the side of Super Wings at 4116 North Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk.

Welty’s murals can be seen throughout the area. Locations include the entrance to DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, the Virginia Air and the Space Center in Hampton.

“This is the eighteenth in my Great America Mural Series. I love painting murals that tell the story of an area. Often people are unaware of the history in their town. I enjoy sharing that story,” said Welty.

The Great America Mural series can be seen throughout the country.

Hampton Roads resident and budding artist, Adriana Music, assisted in the completion. 27-year-old Adriana has been battling multiple health issues including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. As a part of her battle, she has begun losing her eye-sight.