Hampton University announces scholarship for child of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University will endow a $25,000 scholarship for a dependent of one of the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

According to the university, the Virginia Beach Endowed Scholarship: Educational Fund for Families of the Municipal Center Tragedy will go towards a dependent of a shooting victim who chooses to attend Hampton University.

The initial scholarship will be $10,000 per year for four years, and the amount will be determined by the interest the endowment produces.

The university is accepting donations to the scholarship either by mail or here under the Campaign/Effort option. Donations will ensure that the minimum amount of $10,000 a year will be awarded regularly.

“Hampton University calls the entire Hampton Roads region our home,” said Dr. William Harvey, president of the university. “Hampton University has maintained a strong tie to the City of Virginia Beach since opening the College of Virginia Beach September 2, 2003. Our hope is that others will join us in making a positive difference in the life of a child affected by this tragedy and invest in that child’s future by donating to this scholarship.”

The address for donations is:

Mrs. Evelyn Graham, Interim Vice President for Development

200 William R. Harvey Way

Hampton University

Hampton, VA 23668

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting