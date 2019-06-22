× First Warning Forecast: Cool night with some dropping into the 50s

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the 50 and 60s.

Mostly sunny skies on Sunday. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the low and mid 80s. Looks like it’ll be another comfortable day with low humidity. The dewpoints will be on the rise overnight. Expect conditions to be muggy and warm with lows in the low 70s.

The heat and humidity will be back to start the work week. A warm front will slowly lift across the area. This will bring us a slight chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s, but will feel like the mid and upper 90s.

Hotter and even more humid on Tuesday. Temperatures will soar to the low and mid 90s, but will feel like the triple digits!

The rest of the week will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s for the most part. It will be very summer-like with the chance for afternoon storms everyday. That doesn’t mean everyone will see them or that it’ll be a washout. Just keep and eye on the sky and your News 3 app in hand!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

