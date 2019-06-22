Community enjoys ‘Touch -A-Truck’ with Norfolk police, first responders

Posted 9:18 pm, June 22, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

NORFOLK, Va. – The Touch -A-Truck was Saturday at the Norfolk Premium Outlets and the kids seemed to have a blast!

At the event, guests were able to explore the specialized vehicles, trucks, ambulances, boats and equipment used to help keep our community safe.

There was also a meet & greet with the city’s first responders from Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Sheriff Department, and the Norfolk Airport Police, Fire and Rescue teams.

This special event helps build a stronger relationship between our community and those who protect it.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.