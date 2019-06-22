Community enjoys ‘Touch -A-Truck’ with Norfolk police, first responders

NORFOLK, Va. – The Touch -A-Truck was Saturday at the Norfolk Premium Outlets and the kids seemed to have a blast!

At the event, guests were able to explore the specialized vehicles, trucks, ambulances, boats and equipment used to help keep our community safe.

There was also a meet & greet with the city’s first responders from Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Sheriff Department, and the Norfolk Airport Police, Fire and Rescue teams.

This special event helps build a stronger relationship between our community and those who protect it.