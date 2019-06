VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Animal Control rescued a Blur Heron from being trapped in fishing line on Wednesday.

Virginia Beach Animal ControlĀ said in a Facebook post that Officer Thompson rushed to the scene along with a fire department crew.

Firefighters gave Thompson a boost up to untangle the bird. The bird was safely captured and contained, according to the post.

Animal Control rushed the bird to a rehabber to check on its condition.