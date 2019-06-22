Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled over concerns of metal in product

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A company is issuing a voluntary nationwide recall of a baby formula powder sold exclusively at Walmart.

According to a press release, Perrigo Company is voluntarily recalling 23,388 containers of the product because of the “potential presence of metal foreign matter.”

The recall only includes one lot of the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.”

Perrigo says they issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

People who may have purchased the product should look on the bottom of the package for Lot Code C26EVFV and a use by date of February 26, 2021.

Costumers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it and can return the product to any Walmart store for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at (866) 629-6181.