AAA to host free child safety seat check event to raise awareness of new Virginia law

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The child passenger safety law will be changing on July 1, 2019. To help get the word out about the new law, AAA will be hosting a free child safety seat check event.

The event will be held on June 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sam’s Club located at 2444 Chesapeake Boulevard.

The new law will change to requiring child safety seats remain rear facing until the age of two, or the child reaches the minimum weight limit for a forward-facing child restraint device as prescribed by the manufacturer of the device.

Currently, Virginia law requires that any child, up to age eight is properly secured in a child restraint device which meets the standards adopted by the United States Department of Transportation. It does not, however, specify how long the child passenger safety seat must remain rear facing.

“AAA thanks and honors Virginia lawmakers and Governor Northam for taking such an important step on behalf of the children who are riding in motor vehicles and who deserve to have every protection possible if they are in a crash,” said Dr. Georjeane Blumling, Vice President of Public Affairs for AAA Tidewater Virginia.